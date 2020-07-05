All apartments in Garland
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:31 AM

4405 Exeter Drive

4405 Exeter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4405 Exeter Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Wellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walking distance from lake Ray Hubbard, quiet gated community, corner house, lovely balcony overlooking estates, fenced in backyard for privacy, covered patio with bench swing optimal view of backyard.
Spacious 4 Bed, 2.5l Bath home with over-sized living rms, large 2 car garage. Roomy kitchen with island, lots of cabinet space . Open with high ceilings & lots of windows. Huge Master Suite w separate tub, shower & walk in closet with extra custom shelf. Conveniently located! 20 minutes to downtown Dallas, easy access to I-30, George Bush & 635

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4405 Exeter Drive have any available units?
4405 Exeter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4405 Exeter Drive have?
Some of 4405 Exeter Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4405 Exeter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4405 Exeter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 Exeter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4405 Exeter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4405 Exeter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4405 Exeter Drive offers parking.
Does 4405 Exeter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4405 Exeter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 Exeter Drive have a pool?
No, 4405 Exeter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4405 Exeter Drive have accessible units?
No, 4405 Exeter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 Exeter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4405 Exeter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

