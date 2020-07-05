4405 Exeter Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Walking distance from lake Ray Hubbard, quiet gated community, corner house, lovely balcony overlooking estates, fenced in backyard for privacy, covered patio with bench swing optimal view of backyard.

Spacious 4 Bed, 2.5l Bath home with over-sized living rms, large 2 car garage. Roomy kitchen with island, lots of cabinet space . Open with high ceilings & lots of windows. Huge Master Suite w separate tub, shower & walk in closet with extra custom shelf. Conveniently located! 20 minutes to downtown Dallas, easy access to I-30, George Bush & 635