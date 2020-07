4401 Mint Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER ON A CORNER LOT. FRESH PAINTED INSIDE, CERAMIC TILE IN ENTRY, HALLWAYS, BOTH BATHS, KITCHEN AND LAUNDRY AREA, RECENT CARPET IN BEDROOMS, RECENT COUNTER TOPS IN THE KITCHEN, SIDE ENTRY DOOR, UPDATED TOILETS, AND 2 INCH BLINDS THROUGHOUT, AND LAMINATE IN THE LIVING ROOM. CEILING FANS IN ALL ROOMS. RECENTLY PAINTED OUTSIDE WITH A RECENT FENCE IN THE BACK YARD. NO PETS ALLOWED. READY TO MOVE IN. NO SECTION 8. LOOKING FOR OCCUPANCY ASAP. LEASING AGENT TO VERIFY ACCURACY OF ALL INFORMATION FOR TENANT. PLEASE USE 3 TIMES RENT AS INCOME REQUIREMENT.