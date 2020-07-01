All apartments in Garland
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:48 PM

438 Biscay Drive

438 Biscay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

438 Biscay Drive, Garland, TX 75043
La Prada

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease, terms and conditions apply upon move in. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 Biscay Drive have any available units?
438 Biscay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 438 Biscay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
438 Biscay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 Biscay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 438 Biscay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 438 Biscay Drive offer parking?
No, 438 Biscay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 438 Biscay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 438 Biscay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 Biscay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 438 Biscay Drive has a pool.
Does 438 Biscay Drive have accessible units?
No, 438 Biscay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 438 Biscay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 438 Biscay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 438 Biscay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 438 Biscay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

