All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 4354 Leatherwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
4354 Leatherwood Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4354 Leatherwood Lane

4354 Leatherwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4354 Leatherwood Lane, Garland, TX 75042
Forest Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unique one story townhome with a garage awaits new tenant in Richardson ISD and refrigerator is included. Pets are negotiable. 2 bedroom 2 bath and 2 living area and 2 car garage. Hurry, this one will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4354 Leatherwood Lane have any available units?
4354 Leatherwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4354 Leatherwood Lane have?
Some of 4354 Leatherwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4354 Leatherwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4354 Leatherwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4354 Leatherwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4354 Leatherwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4354 Leatherwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4354 Leatherwood Lane offers parking.
Does 4354 Leatherwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4354 Leatherwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4354 Leatherwood Lane have a pool?
No, 4354 Leatherwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4354 Leatherwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 4354 Leatherwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4354 Leatherwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4354 Leatherwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District