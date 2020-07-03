Unique one story townhome with a garage awaits new tenant in Richardson ISD and refrigerator is included. Pets are negotiable. 2 bedroom 2 bath and 2 living area and 2 car garage. Hurry, this one will not last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4354 Leatherwood Lane have any available units?
4354 Leatherwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4354 Leatherwood Lane have?
Some of 4354 Leatherwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4354 Leatherwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4354 Leatherwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4354 Leatherwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4354 Leatherwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4354 Leatherwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4354 Leatherwood Lane offers parking.
Does 4354 Leatherwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4354 Leatherwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4354 Leatherwood Lane have a pool?
No, 4354 Leatherwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4354 Leatherwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 4354 Leatherwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4354 Leatherwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4354 Leatherwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
