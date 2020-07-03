4354 Leatherwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Unique one story townhome with a garage awaits new tenant in Richardson ISD and refrigerator is included. Pets are negotiable. 2 bedroom 2 bath and 2 living area and 2 car garage. Hurry, this one will not last long!