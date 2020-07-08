All apartments in Garland
4328 Forest Point Drive
4328 Forest Point Drive

4328 Forest Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4328 Forest Point Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Meadowcreek

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled a half duplex with contemporary style. No carpet, new flooring, new paint. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4328 Forest Point Drive have any available units?
4328 Forest Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4328 Forest Point Drive have?
Some of 4328 Forest Point Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4328 Forest Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4328 Forest Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4328 Forest Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4328 Forest Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4328 Forest Point Drive offer parking?
No, 4328 Forest Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4328 Forest Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4328 Forest Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4328 Forest Point Drive have a pool?
No, 4328 Forest Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4328 Forest Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 4328 Forest Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4328 Forest Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4328 Forest Point Drive has units with dishwashers.

