All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 4313 Tynes Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
4313 Tynes Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:39 PM

4313 Tynes Drive

4313 Tynes Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4313 Tynes Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Forest Ridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Currently Occupied!Available for move in May 3rd. Newly updated, wood through out. RISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4313 Tynes Drive have any available units?
4313 Tynes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4313 Tynes Drive have?
Some of 4313 Tynes Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4313 Tynes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4313 Tynes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4313 Tynes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4313 Tynes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4313 Tynes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4313 Tynes Drive offers parking.
Does 4313 Tynes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4313 Tynes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4313 Tynes Drive have a pool?
No, 4313 Tynes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4313 Tynes Drive have accessible units?
No, 4313 Tynes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4313 Tynes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4313 Tynes Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District