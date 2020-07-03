Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
4313 Tynes Drive
Last updated April 24 2020
Location
4313 Tynes Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Forest Ridge
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Currently Occupied!Available for move in May 3rd. Newly updated, wood through out. RISD
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4313 Tynes Drive have any available units?
4313 Tynes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4313 Tynes Drive have?
Some of 4313 Tynes Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4313 Tynes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4313 Tynes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4313 Tynes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4313 Tynes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 4313 Tynes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4313 Tynes Drive offers parking.
Does 4313 Tynes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4313 Tynes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4313 Tynes Drive have a pool?
No, 4313 Tynes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4313 Tynes Drive have accessible units?
No, 4313 Tynes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4313 Tynes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4313 Tynes Drive has units with dishwashers.
