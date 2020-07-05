All apartments in Garland
Last updated October 15 2019 at 5:45 AM

430 Colonial Drive

Garland
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

430 Colonial Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Meadowcreek

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice and roomy 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 1-car garage with updates. Fresh paint. Granite counters. Double oven. Ceiling fans. storage shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Colonial Drive have any available units?
430 Colonial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 430 Colonial Drive have?
Some of 430 Colonial Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Colonial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
430 Colonial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Colonial Drive pet-friendly?
No, 430 Colonial Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 430 Colonial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 430 Colonial Drive offers parking.
Does 430 Colonial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Colonial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Colonial Drive have a pool?
No, 430 Colonial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 430 Colonial Drive have accessible units?
No, 430 Colonial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Colonial Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 Colonial Drive has units with dishwashers.

