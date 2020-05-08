4238 Tynes Circle

Amenities
Completely remodeled home with custom upgrades! This 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features GRANITE counter-tops, wood floors, new paint and appliances! Walk into this home with a beautiful wood staircase that leads you to 5 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs! Downstairs you have plenty of space for a formal dining room, study and large living room! The outside of the home boasts painted brick, new flower beds and a large backyard! You wont have to worry about heating and cooling your home as this home has a brand new HVAC system! You have to see this home to appreciate it!!!