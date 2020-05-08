4238 Tynes Circle

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely remodeled home with custom upgrades! This 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features GRANITE counter-tops, wood floors, new paint and appliances! Walk into this home with a beautiful wood staircase that leads you to 5 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs! Downstairs you have plenty of space for a formal dining room, study and large living room! The outside of the home boasts painted brick, new flower beds and a large backyard! You wont have to worry about heating and cooling your home as this home has a brand new HVAC system! You have to see this home to appreciate it!!!