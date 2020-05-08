All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4238 Tynes Circle

4238 Tynes Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4238 Tynes Circle, Garland, TX 75042
Forest Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled home with custom upgrades! This 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features GRANITE counter-tops, wood floors, new paint and appliances! Walk into this home with a beautiful wood staircase that leads you to 5 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs! Downstairs you have plenty of space for a formal dining room, study and large living room! The outside of the home boasts painted brick, new flower beds and a large backyard! You wont have to worry about heating and cooling your home as this home has a brand new HVAC system! You have to see this home to appreciate it!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4238 Tynes Circle have any available units?
4238 Tynes Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4238 Tynes Circle have?
Some of 4238 Tynes Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4238 Tynes Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4238 Tynes Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4238 Tynes Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4238 Tynes Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4238 Tynes Circle offer parking?
No, 4238 Tynes Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4238 Tynes Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4238 Tynes Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4238 Tynes Circle have a pool?
No, 4238 Tynes Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4238 Tynes Circle have accessible units?
No, 4238 Tynes Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4238 Tynes Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4238 Tynes Circle has units with dishwashers.

