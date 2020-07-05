Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
4222 Baccarat Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4222 Baccarat Drive
4222 Baccarat Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4222 Baccarat Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
bocce court
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4222 Baccarat Drive have any available units?
4222 Baccarat Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4222 Baccarat Drive have?
Some of 4222 Baccarat Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and bocce court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4222 Baccarat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4222 Baccarat Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4222 Baccarat Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4222 Baccarat Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 4222 Baccarat Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4222 Baccarat Drive offers parking.
Does 4222 Baccarat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4222 Baccarat Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4222 Baccarat Drive have a pool?
No, 4222 Baccarat Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4222 Baccarat Drive have accessible units?
No, 4222 Baccarat Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4222 Baccarat Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4222 Baccarat Drive has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
