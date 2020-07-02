4217 N Garland Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage new construction yoga

Welcome home to your new luxury energy eff 2 bdrm 2.5 bath w study townhome, designed to perfection! Featuring granite, SS appliances, wood-style floors,brushed nickel hardware, custom cabinets, resort-style pool, two-story luxury clubhouse, state of the art fitness center, yoga studio, full service conference rm w printing available,canteen Market & backs up to a 33-acre Spring Creek Forest Park Preserve great hikes and fun for your furbabies, which includes a mile trail system, fishing, and grilling stations. If you are searching for the perfect place to call home, look no further! This is a must-see to believe all that this community has to offer. This home will go quickly! Make living the dream a reality!!