All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 4217 N Garland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
4217 N Garland Avenue
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:18 AM

4217 N Garland Avenue

4217 North Garland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4217 North Garland Avenue, Garland, TX 75040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
yoga
Welcome home to your new luxury energy eff 2 bdrm 2.5 bath w study townhome, designed to perfection! Featuring granite, SS appliances, wood-style floors,brushed nickel hardware, custom cabinets, resort-style pool, two-story luxury clubhouse, state of the art fitness center, yoga studio, full service conference rm w printing available,canteen Market & backs up to a 33-acre Spring Creek Forest Park Preserve great hikes and fun for your furbabies, which includes a mile trail system, fishing, and grilling stations. If you are searching for the perfect place to call home, look no further! This is a must-see to believe all that this community has to offer. This home will go quickly! Make living the dream a reality!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 N Garland Avenue have any available units?
4217 N Garland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4217 N Garland Avenue have?
Some of 4217 N Garland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4217 N Garland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4217 N Garland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 N Garland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4217 N Garland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4217 N Garland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4217 N Garland Avenue offers parking.
Does 4217 N Garland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4217 N Garland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 N Garland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4217 N Garland Avenue has a pool.
Does 4217 N Garland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4217 N Garland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 N Garland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4217 N Garland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District