Home
/
Garland, TX
/
4213 Pineridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4213 Pineridge Drive

4213 Pineridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4213 Pineridge Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Walnut

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Garland features ceramic tile and laminate flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, W/C connections, granite counter tops, and a fenced-in backyard. The home is in the perfect central location, minutes from SO much! Local establishments include Braums, Whataburger, Burger King, Southwest Farmers Market, Garland Bazaar, Pizza Hut, Village Plaza Shopping Center and more. It's also a two-minute drive to Friendship Park, Hollabaugh Park, Forestridge Elementary School, Bullock Elementary School and others. Quick access to 635 makes for an easy commute across the metro!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4213 Pineridge Drive have any available units?
4213 Pineridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4213 Pineridge Drive have?
Some of 4213 Pineridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4213 Pineridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4213 Pineridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 Pineridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4213 Pineridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4213 Pineridge Drive offer parking?
No, 4213 Pineridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4213 Pineridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 Pineridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 Pineridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4213 Pineridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4213 Pineridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4213 Pineridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 Pineridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4213 Pineridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

