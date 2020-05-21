Rent Calculator
All apartments in Garland
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:17 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4210 Blue Creek Dr
4210 Blue Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4210 Blue Creek Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom Garland Home for Lease!! - Nicely remodeled home near Lake Ray Hubbard. Features open floor plan with large living area that has corner fireplace. Occupied until 11.30.17
(RLNE3715349)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4210 Blue Creek Dr have any available units?
4210 Blue Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 4210 Blue Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4210 Blue Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 Blue Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4210 Blue Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 4210 Blue Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 4210 Blue Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4210 Blue Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4210 Blue Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 Blue Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 4210 Blue Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4210 Blue Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 4210 Blue Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 Blue Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4210 Blue Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4210 Blue Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4210 Blue Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
