All apartments in Garland
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
4209 University Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4209 University Drive
4209 University Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4209 University Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Meadowcreek
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice size home in a location close to all major stores. The home is spacious and has a nice yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4209 University Drive have any available units?
4209 University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 4209 University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4209 University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 University Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4209 University Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 4209 University Drive offer parking?
No, 4209 University Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4209 University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4209 University Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 University Drive have a pool?
No, 4209 University Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4209 University Drive have accessible units?
No, 4209 University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 University Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4209 University Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4209 University Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4209 University Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
