All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 4201 Bunker Hill Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
4201 Bunker Hill Rd
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:05 AM

4201 Bunker Hill Rd

4201 Bunker Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4201 Bunker Hill Road, Garland, TX 75040

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Garland 1/1 $1111

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 2 Pools, Free WiFi Areas, Private detached garages($125/mo), Door to door trash pickup, Club house, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Game/Sport room, Dog Park, Carports, Furnished units, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators
Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 457 *pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 Bunker Hill Rd have any available units?
4201 Bunker Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 Bunker Hill Rd have?
Some of 4201 Bunker Hill Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 Bunker Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Bunker Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 Bunker Hill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4201 Bunker Hill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4201 Bunker Hill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4201 Bunker Hill Rd offers parking.
Does 4201 Bunker Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 Bunker Hill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 Bunker Hill Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4201 Bunker Hill Rd has a pool.
Does 4201 Bunker Hill Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 4201 Bunker Hill Rd has accessible units.
Does 4201 Bunker Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4201 Bunker Hill Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District