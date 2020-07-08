All apartments in Garland
413 Quintana Drive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:55 AM

413 Quintana Drive

413 Quintana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

413 Quintana Drive, Garland, TX 75043
La Prada

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This cute home has great curb appeal. Kitchen boasts lots of cabinets and granite counter tops. Master has separate, granite vanities and walk in closets. The open floor plan provides plenty of room for family and friend fun and entertainment. Don't miss this gem! Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Quintana Drive have any available units?
413 Quintana Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 Quintana Drive have?
Some of 413 Quintana Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Quintana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
413 Quintana Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Quintana Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 Quintana Drive is pet friendly.
Does 413 Quintana Drive offer parking?
No, 413 Quintana Drive does not offer parking.
Does 413 Quintana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Quintana Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Quintana Drive have a pool?
No, 413 Quintana Drive does not have a pool.
Does 413 Quintana Drive have accessible units?
No, 413 Quintana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Quintana Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Quintana Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

