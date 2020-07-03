Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4106 Edgewood Drive
4106 Edgewood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4106 Edgewood Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Walnut
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4106 Edgewood Drive have any available units?
4106 Edgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 4106 Edgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4106 Edgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4106 Edgewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4106 Edgewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 4106 Edgewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4106 Edgewood Drive offers parking.
Does 4106 Edgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4106 Edgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4106 Edgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 4106 Edgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4106 Edgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4106 Edgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4106 Edgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4106 Edgewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4106 Edgewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4106 Edgewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
