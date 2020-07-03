All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 4106 Edgewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
4106 Edgewood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4106 Edgewood Drive

4106 Edgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4106 Edgewood Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Walnut

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4106 Edgewood Drive have any available units?
4106 Edgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 4106 Edgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4106 Edgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4106 Edgewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4106 Edgewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4106 Edgewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4106 Edgewood Drive offers parking.
Does 4106 Edgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4106 Edgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4106 Edgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 4106 Edgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4106 Edgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4106 Edgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4106 Edgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4106 Edgewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4106 Edgewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4106 Edgewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District