All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 4102 Baccarat Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
4102 Baccarat Dr
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:34 AM

4102 Baccarat Dr

4102 Baccarat Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4102 Baccarat Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
bocce court
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
Rental house garland - Property Id: 256780

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256780
Property Id 256780

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5689064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4102 Baccarat Dr have any available units?
4102 Baccarat Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4102 Baccarat Dr have?
Some of 4102 Baccarat Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4102 Baccarat Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4102 Baccarat Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4102 Baccarat Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4102 Baccarat Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4102 Baccarat Dr offer parking?
No, 4102 Baccarat Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4102 Baccarat Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4102 Baccarat Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4102 Baccarat Dr have a pool?
No, 4102 Baccarat Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4102 Baccarat Dr have accessible units?
No, 4102 Baccarat Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4102 Baccarat Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4102 Baccarat Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District