4102 Baccarat Dr
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:34 AM
1 of 1
4102 Baccarat Dr
4102 Baccarat Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4102 Baccarat Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Crystal
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
bocce court
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
Rental house garland - Property Id: 256780
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256780
Property Id 256780
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5689064)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4102 Baccarat Dr have any available units?
4102 Baccarat Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4102 Baccarat Dr have?
Some of 4102 Baccarat Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4102 Baccarat Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4102 Baccarat Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4102 Baccarat Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4102 Baccarat Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 4102 Baccarat Dr offer parking?
No, 4102 Baccarat Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4102 Baccarat Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4102 Baccarat Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4102 Baccarat Dr have a pool?
No, 4102 Baccarat Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4102 Baccarat Dr have accessible units?
No, 4102 Baccarat Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4102 Baccarat Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4102 Baccarat Dr has units with dishwashers.
