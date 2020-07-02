All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

410 Kingsbridge Circle

410 Kingsbridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

410 Kingsbridge Circle, Garland, TX 75040
Coomer Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 4-2-2 in Garland! Spacious rooms, pretty flooring, large backyard, two living areas, two dining areas and so much more! 19x15 first floor living has desirable laminate flooring, lovely wainscoting and a classic gas or woodburning fireplace. Bright breakfast room opens to the kitchen with BI microwave, double ovens and refrigerator included! Nice formal dining has chair railing and a stylish chandelier. Private master has his-and-hers closets and a spacious bath with dual sinks and extra storage. 17x13 upstairs living opens to 3 additional bedrooms with walk-in closets. Utility has built-ins and is wired for gas and electric dryer. Expansive backyard, sprinkler system and more! One pet considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Kingsbridge Circle have any available units?
410 Kingsbridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 Kingsbridge Circle have?
Some of 410 Kingsbridge Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Kingsbridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
410 Kingsbridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Kingsbridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 Kingsbridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 410 Kingsbridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 410 Kingsbridge Circle offers parking.
Does 410 Kingsbridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Kingsbridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Kingsbridge Circle have a pool?
No, 410 Kingsbridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 410 Kingsbridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 410 Kingsbridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Kingsbridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 Kingsbridge Circle has units with dishwashers.

