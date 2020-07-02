410 Kingsbridge Circle

Amenities

Great 4-2-2 in Garland! Spacious rooms, pretty flooring, large backyard, two living areas, two dining areas and so much more! 19x15 first floor living has desirable laminate flooring, lovely wainscoting and a classic gas or woodburning fireplace. Bright breakfast room opens to the kitchen with BI microwave, double ovens and refrigerator included! Nice formal dining has chair railing and a stylish chandelier. Private master has his-and-hers closets and a spacious bath with dual sinks and extra storage. 17x13 upstairs living opens to 3 additional bedrooms with walk-in closets. Utility has built-ins and is wired for gas and electric dryer. Expansive backyard, sprinkler system and more! One pet considered.