All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 408 Seneca Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
408 Seneca Drive
Last updated August 13 2019 at 8:05 AM

408 Seneca Drive

408 Seneca Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

408 Seneca Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Terrace-Bellaire

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Garland includes ceiling fans, laminate, ceramic and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, appliances, driveway parking and a fenced-in backyard. The home is located minutes from local establishments including Dollar Tree, Boost Mobile, El Rancho Supermercado, Williams Fried Chicken, Dairy Queen, Ming's Kitchen and more. It's also near Fields Recreation Center, the bus line and Hillside Academy for Excellence. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Seneca Drive have any available units?
408 Seneca Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 Seneca Drive have?
Some of 408 Seneca Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Seneca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
408 Seneca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Seneca Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Seneca Drive is pet friendly.
Does 408 Seneca Drive offer parking?
Yes, 408 Seneca Drive offers parking.
Does 408 Seneca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Seneca Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Seneca Drive have a pool?
No, 408 Seneca Drive does not have a pool.
Does 408 Seneca Drive have accessible units?
No, 408 Seneca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Seneca Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Seneca Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District