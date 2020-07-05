Rent Calculator
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
408 Arborview Drive
Last updated June 2 2019 at 5:55 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
408 Arborview Drive
408 Arborview Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
408 Arborview Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice 4 bedroom townhome in quiet neighborhood with new vinyl windows, tile floor downstairs and laminate upstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 408 Arborview Drive have any available units?
408 Arborview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 408 Arborview Drive have?
Some of 408 Arborview Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 408 Arborview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
408 Arborview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Arborview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 408 Arborview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 408 Arborview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 408 Arborview Drive offers parking.
Does 408 Arborview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Arborview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Arborview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 408 Arborview Drive has a pool.
Does 408 Arborview Drive have accessible units?
No, 408 Arborview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Arborview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 Arborview Drive has units with dishwashers.
