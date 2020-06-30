All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 4026 Cedar Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
4026 Cedar Creek Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4026 Cedar Creek Drive

4026 Cedar Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4026 Cedar Creek Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Lakeview Windsor Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession.Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4026 Cedar Creek Drive have any available units?
4026 Cedar Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 4026 Cedar Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4026 Cedar Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4026 Cedar Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4026 Cedar Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4026 Cedar Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 4026 Cedar Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4026 Cedar Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4026 Cedar Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4026 Cedar Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 4026 Cedar Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4026 Cedar Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 4026 Cedar Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4026 Cedar Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4026 Cedar Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4026 Cedar Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4026 Cedar Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District