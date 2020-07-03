All apartments in Garland
Last updated August 11 2019 at 9:52 AM

4022 bucknell

4022 Bucknell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4022 Bucknell Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Walnut

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house in garland - Property Id: 101320

4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house in garland for rent. The garage has been converted to a fourth bedroom and half bathroom. There is also a large shed on the left side of the house.

Please see the following:

1.) Rent is $1600 per month

2.) There is a 1 month rent security deposit(1600)

3.) The minimum length of the lease is 12 months

4.) Tenant must have good references from all previous landlord(s)

5.) NO evictions

6.) Clean background (Good credit, no felonies on their record)

7.) If there is(are) any pet(s), there would be an additional $400 for pet security deposit

Please text me at 214-929-7611 if you meet these qualifications and would like to view the property
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/101320p
Property Id 101320

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5077201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4022 bucknell have any available units?
4022 bucknell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4022 bucknell have?
Some of 4022 bucknell's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4022 bucknell currently offering any rent specials?
4022 bucknell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4022 bucknell pet-friendly?
Yes, 4022 bucknell is pet friendly.
Does 4022 bucknell offer parking?
Yes, 4022 bucknell offers parking.
Does 4022 bucknell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4022 bucknell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4022 bucknell have a pool?
No, 4022 bucknell does not have a pool.
Does 4022 bucknell have accessible units?
No, 4022 bucknell does not have accessible units.
Does 4022 bucknell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4022 bucknell has units with dishwashers.

