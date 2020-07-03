4022 bucknell

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house in garland - Property Id: 101320



4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house in garland for rent. The garage has been converted to a fourth bedroom and half bathroom. There is also a large shed on the left side of the house.



Please see the following:



1.) Rent is $1600 per month



2.) There is a 1 month rent security deposit(1600)



3.) The minimum length of the lease is 12 months



4.) Tenant must have good references from all previous landlord(s)



5.) NO evictions



6.) Clean background (Good credit, no felonies on their record)



7.) If there is(are) any pet(s), there would be an additional $400 for pet security deposit



Please text me at 214-929-7611 if you meet these qualifications and would like to view the property

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/101320p

Property Id 101320



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5077201)