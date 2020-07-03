All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 14 2020 at 8:10 PM

402 Rita Drive

Location

402 Rita Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Westwood

Amenities

garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Open floor plan great for entertaining. Functional kitchen with electric stove top. One car garage. Neat landscape. Fenced backyard well suited for some outdoor time. Calm neighborhood. Come and see it for yourself !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Rita Drive have any available units?
402 Rita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 402 Rita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
402 Rita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Rita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 402 Rita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 402 Rita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 402 Rita Drive offers parking.
Does 402 Rita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Rita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Rita Drive have a pool?
No, 402 Rita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 402 Rita Drive have accessible units?
No, 402 Rita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Rita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Rita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Rita Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Rita Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

