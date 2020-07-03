402 Rita Drive

Nice home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Open floor plan great for entertaining. Functional kitchen with electric stove top. One car garage. Neat landscape. Fenced backyard well suited for some outdoor time. Calm neighborhood. Come and see it for yourself !!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
