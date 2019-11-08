Rent Calculator
402 Pebblecreek Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 5:52 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
402 Pebblecreek Drive
402 Pebblecreek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
402 Pebblecreek Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Glenbrook
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Measurements deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Information provided by the seller to the best of his knowledge.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 402 Pebblecreek Drive have any available units?
402 Pebblecreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 402 Pebblecreek Drive have?
Some of 402 Pebblecreek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 402 Pebblecreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
402 Pebblecreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Pebblecreek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 402 Pebblecreek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 402 Pebblecreek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 402 Pebblecreek Drive offers parking.
Does 402 Pebblecreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Pebblecreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Pebblecreek Drive have a pool?
No, 402 Pebblecreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 402 Pebblecreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 402 Pebblecreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Pebblecreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 Pebblecreek Drive has units with dishwashers.
