All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 402 Pebblecreek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
402 Pebblecreek Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 5:52 AM

402 Pebblecreek Drive

402 Pebblecreek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

402 Pebblecreek Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Glenbrook

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Measurements deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Information provided by the seller to the best of his knowledge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Pebblecreek Drive have any available units?
402 Pebblecreek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 Pebblecreek Drive have?
Some of 402 Pebblecreek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Pebblecreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
402 Pebblecreek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Pebblecreek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 402 Pebblecreek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 402 Pebblecreek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 402 Pebblecreek Drive offers parking.
Does 402 Pebblecreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Pebblecreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Pebblecreek Drive have a pool?
No, 402 Pebblecreek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 402 Pebblecreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 402 Pebblecreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Pebblecreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 Pebblecreek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District