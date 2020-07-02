Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 402 Nickens Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
402 Nickens Rd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
402 Nickens Rd.
402 Nickens Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
402 Nickens Road, Garland, TX 75043
Meadowcreek
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Ready to move in.....Vouchers Accepted..... -
(RLNE4586484)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 402 Nickens Rd. have any available units?
402 Nickens Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 402 Nickens Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
402 Nickens Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Nickens Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 402 Nickens Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 402 Nickens Rd. offer parking?
No, 402 Nickens Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 402 Nickens Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Nickens Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Nickens Rd. have a pool?
No, 402 Nickens Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 402 Nickens Rd. have accessible units?
No, 402 Nickens Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Nickens Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Nickens Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Nickens Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Nickens Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Similar Pages
Garland 1 Bedrooms
Garland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly Apartments
Garland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District