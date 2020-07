Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fantastic 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home in a great Garland neighborhood! Easy access to highways, shopping and restaurants. This home has brand new floors, paint and granite countertops. Also features a wood burning fireplace and spacious wetbar. In the warmer months, step outside to the backyard, and enjoy a dip in the pool