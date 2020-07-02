Rent Calculator
Garland, TX
/
4001 North Garland Avenue - 4
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4001 North Garland Avenue - 4
4001 North Garland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4001 North Garland Avenue, Garland, TX 75040
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo! Great floorpan with patio and storage including a fireplace! Close to the George Bush Turnpike, schools, shopping, parks and restaurants. This is a must see!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 have any available units?
4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 offer parking?
No, 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 have a pool?
No, 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 have accessible units?
No, 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
