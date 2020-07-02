All apartments in Garland
Last updated November 16 2019 at 5:02 AM

4001 North Garland Avenue - 4

4001 North Garland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4001 North Garland Avenue, Garland, TX 75040

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo! Great floorpan with patio and storage including a fireplace! Close to the George Bush Turnpike, schools, shopping, parks and restaurants. This is a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 have any available units?
4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 offer parking?
No, 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 have a pool?
No, 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 have accessible units?
No, 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4001 North Garland Avenue - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.

