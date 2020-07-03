Rent Calculator
Garland, TX
3939 N Garland Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3939 N Garland Avenue
3939 North Garland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3939 North Garland Avenue, Garland, TX 75040
Amenities
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
VERY NICE AND CLEAN 3 BEDROOMS 1 AND HALF BATH CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND FRWY....MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3939 N Garland Avenue have any available units?
3939 N Garland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 3939 N Garland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3939 N Garland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3939 N Garland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3939 N Garland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 3939 N Garland Avenue offer parking?
No, 3939 N Garland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3939 N Garland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3939 N Garland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3939 N Garland Avenue have a pool?
No, 3939 N Garland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3939 N Garland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3939 N Garland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3939 N Garland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3939 N Garland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3939 N Garland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3939 N Garland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
