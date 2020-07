Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Style and upgrades are showcased throughout as you enter into ceramic tile flooring. Built in's are found in living and dining. Kitchen offers granite counters, an island and stainless steel appliances. Appliance include a range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Spacious with a good layout. Large kitchen and living room area, spacious bedrooms with good closet space and a nice back yard!