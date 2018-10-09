Rent Calculator
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:01 PM
3904 Brandon Park Drive
3904 Brandon Park Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3904 Brandon Park Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Amenities
hardwood floors
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
THIS IS A SUPER HOME LOVELY 3 BED 3 BATH, A FIREPLACE IN BOTH OF THE UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS, WOOD FLOORS, OPEN LIVING AREA. New carpet, fresh paint and gated community, with community swimming pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3904 Brandon Park Drive have any available units?
3904 Brandon Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3904 Brandon Park Drive have?
Some of 3904 Brandon Park Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3904 Brandon Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3904 Brandon Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 Brandon Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3904 Brandon Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 3904 Brandon Park Drive offer parking?
No, 3904 Brandon Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3904 Brandon Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3904 Brandon Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 Brandon Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3904 Brandon Park Drive has a pool.
Does 3904 Brandon Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 3904 Brandon Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 Brandon Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3904 Brandon Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
