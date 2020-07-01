All apartments in Garland
3845 Newport Drive

3845 Newport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3845 Newport Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Meadowcreek

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 4bd-2ba home in Garland has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3845 Newport Drive have any available units?
3845 Newport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3845 Newport Drive have?
Some of 3845 Newport Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3845 Newport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3845 Newport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3845 Newport Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3845 Newport Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3845 Newport Drive offer parking?
No, 3845 Newport Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3845 Newport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3845 Newport Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3845 Newport Drive have a pool?
No, 3845 Newport Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3845 Newport Drive have accessible units?
No, 3845 Newport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3845 Newport Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3845 Newport Drive has units with dishwashers.

