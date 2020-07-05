All apartments in Garland
3821 Bachman Boulevard

3821 Bachman Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3821 Bachman Boulevard, Garland, TX 75043
Lakeview Windsor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Nice big home available now. All ceramic tile floors (no carpet), fireplace, fully equipped kitchen with built in microwave, big two car garage and covered boat or RV parking. Convenient to Interstate 30, PGBT and Rowlett Rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

