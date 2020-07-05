3821 Bachman Boulevard, Garland, TX 75043 Lakeview Windsor Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice big home available now. All ceramic tile floors (no carpet), fireplace, fully equipped kitchen with built in microwave, big two car garage and covered boat or RV parking. Convenient to Interstate 30, PGBT and Rowlett Rd.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3821 Bachman Boulevard have any available units?
3821 Bachman Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3821 Bachman Boulevard have?
Some of 3821 Bachman Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 Bachman Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3821 Bachman Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.