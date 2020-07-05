Rent Calculator
Last updated March 16 2020 at 12:59 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3801 Lancelot Place
3801 Lancelot Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
3801 Lancelot Place, Garland, TX 75043
Meadowcreek
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brick home in nice area. Huge high ceiling living room. Laminated wood floor through all bed rooms, hall way and living room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3801 Lancelot Place have any available units?
3801 Lancelot Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3801 Lancelot Place have?
Some of 3801 Lancelot Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3801 Lancelot Place currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Lancelot Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Lancelot Place pet-friendly?
No, 3801 Lancelot Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 3801 Lancelot Place offer parking?
Yes, 3801 Lancelot Place offers parking.
Does 3801 Lancelot Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 Lancelot Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Lancelot Place have a pool?
No, 3801 Lancelot Place does not have a pool.
Does 3801 Lancelot Place have accessible units?
No, 3801 Lancelot Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 Lancelot Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3801 Lancelot Place has units with dishwashers.
