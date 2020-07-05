All apartments in Garland
Garland, TX
3801 Cedar Creek Drive
Last updated December 2 2019 at 11:34 PM

3801 Cedar Creek Drive

3801 Cedar Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3801 Cedar Creek Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Lakeview Windsor Park

Amenities

fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 Cedar Creek Drive have any available units?
3801 Cedar Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 3801 Cedar Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Cedar Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Cedar Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3801 Cedar Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3801 Cedar Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 3801 Cedar Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3801 Cedar Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 Cedar Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Cedar Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 3801 Cedar Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3801 Cedar Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3801 Cedar Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 Cedar Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3801 Cedar Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3801 Cedar Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3801 Cedar Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

