All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 3702 Lariat Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Garland, TX
/
3702 Lariat Lane
Last updated May 11 2019 at 6:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3702 Lariat Lane
3702 Lariat Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3702 Lariat Lane, Garland, TX 75042
Walnut
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location! Well taken care of home with 3 bedrooms, 2 living areas, 2 full baths and a 2 car garage. Fully fenced backyard with room for the kids to play. Convenient to I-635 and the GBTP.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3702 Lariat Lane have any available units?
3702 Lariat Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 3702 Lariat Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3702 Lariat Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3702 Lariat Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3702 Lariat Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 3702 Lariat Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3702 Lariat Lane offers parking.
Does 3702 Lariat Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3702 Lariat Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3702 Lariat Lane have a pool?
No, 3702 Lariat Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3702 Lariat Lane have accessible units?
No, 3702 Lariat Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3702 Lariat Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3702 Lariat Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3702 Lariat Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3702 Lariat Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
