All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 3702 Lariat Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3702 Lariat Lane
Last updated May 11 2019 at 6:20 AM

3702 Lariat Lane

3702 Lariat Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3702 Lariat Lane, Garland, TX 75042
Walnut

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location! Well taken care of home with 3 bedrooms, 2 living areas, 2 full baths and a 2 car garage. Fully fenced backyard with room for the kids to play. Convenient to I-635 and the GBTP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3702 Lariat Lane have any available units?
3702 Lariat Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 3702 Lariat Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3702 Lariat Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3702 Lariat Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3702 Lariat Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3702 Lariat Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3702 Lariat Lane offers parking.
Does 3702 Lariat Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3702 Lariat Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3702 Lariat Lane have a pool?
No, 3702 Lariat Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3702 Lariat Lane have accessible units?
No, 3702 Lariat Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3702 Lariat Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3702 Lariat Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3702 Lariat Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3702 Lariat Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District