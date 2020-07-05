All apartments in Garland
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:05 PM

3614 English Oak Drive

3614 English Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3614 English Oak Drive, Garland, TX 75043

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely updated home, move-in ready. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

