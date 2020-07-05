Rent Calculator
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 3614 English Oak Drive.
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3614 English Oak Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:05 PM
1 of 30
3614 English Oak Drive
3614 English Oak Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3614 English Oak Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely updated home, move-in ready. No section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3614 English Oak Drive have any available units?
3614 English Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3614 English Oak Drive have?
Some of 3614 English Oak Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3614 English Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3614 English Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 English Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3614 English Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 3614 English Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 3614 English Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3614 English Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3614 English Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 English Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 3614 English Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3614 English Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 3614 English Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 English Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3614 English Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
