Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3613 Glacier Lane

3613 Glacier Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3613 Glacier Lane, Garland, TX 75042
Walnut

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Garland has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3613 Glacier Lane have any available units?
3613 Glacier Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3613 Glacier Lane have?
Some of 3613 Glacier Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3613 Glacier Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3613 Glacier Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3613 Glacier Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3613 Glacier Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3613 Glacier Lane offer parking?
No, 3613 Glacier Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3613 Glacier Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3613 Glacier Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3613 Glacier Lane have a pool?
No, 3613 Glacier Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3613 Glacier Lane have accessible units?
No, 3613 Glacier Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3613 Glacier Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3613 Glacier Lane has units with dishwashers.

