All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 3542 Rockcrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3542 Rockcrest Drive
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:29 AM

3542 Rockcrest Drive

3542 Rockcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3542 Rockcrest Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Village

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- This 4 bedroom, 2 bath property has been remodeled from top to bottom: flooring, paint, kitchen, bathrooms. Has 2 living areas with a wood burning fireplace and wet bar. Everything has been updated!

(RLNE4601745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3542 Rockcrest Drive have any available units?
3542 Rockcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 3542 Rockcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3542 Rockcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3542 Rockcrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3542 Rockcrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3542 Rockcrest Drive offer parking?
No, 3542 Rockcrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3542 Rockcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3542 Rockcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3542 Rockcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 3542 Rockcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3542 Rockcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3542 Rockcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3542 Rockcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3542 Rockcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3542 Rockcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3542 Rockcrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District