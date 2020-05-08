Rent Calculator
Garland, TX
3520 Buckboard Way
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:09 PM
1 of 7
3520 Buckboard Way
3520 Buckboard Way
·
No Longer Available
3520 Buckboard Way, Garland, TX 75044
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
parking
garage
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3520 Buckboard Way have any available units?
3520 Buckboard Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3520 Buckboard Way have?
Some of 3520 Buckboard Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3520 Buckboard Way currently offering any rent specials?
3520 Buckboard Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 Buckboard Way pet-friendly?
No, 3520 Buckboard Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 3520 Buckboard Way offer parking?
Yes, 3520 Buckboard Way offers parking.
Does 3520 Buckboard Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3520 Buckboard Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 Buckboard Way have a pool?
No, 3520 Buckboard Way does not have a pool.
Does 3520 Buckboard Way have accessible units?
No, 3520 Buckboard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 Buckboard Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3520 Buckboard Way has units with dishwashers.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
