Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3509 Altair Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3509 Altair Dr
3509 Altair Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3509 Altair Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms
Rent: $1,350
Application Fee: $50
Security Deposit: $1,195
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3509 Altair Dr have any available units?
3509 Altair Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 3509 Altair Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3509 Altair Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 Altair Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3509 Altair Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 3509 Altair Dr offer parking?
No, 3509 Altair Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3509 Altair Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3509 Altair Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 Altair Dr have a pool?
No, 3509 Altair Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3509 Altair Dr have accessible units?
No, 3509 Altair Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 Altair Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3509 Altair Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3509 Altair Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3509 Altair Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
