Last updated June 6 2019

3506 Colbath Drive

3506 Colbath Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3506 Colbath Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Glenbrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 3 bath home in Garland includes ceiling fans, carpet and vinyl flooring, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, a bonus room, and a fenced-in wooden backyard with a shed! The home is in the perfect location, minutes from Firewheel Town Center, Coomer Park, Hana Hibachi & Sushi, Babe's Chicken Dinner House, Hawaiian Falls, Naaman Forest High School, Webb Middle School and SO MUCH more! Don't pass by this one. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 Colbath Drive have any available units?
3506 Colbath Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3506 Colbath Drive have?
Some of 3506 Colbath Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3506 Colbath Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3506 Colbath Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 Colbath Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3506 Colbath Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3506 Colbath Drive offer parking?
No, 3506 Colbath Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3506 Colbath Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3506 Colbath Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 Colbath Drive have a pool?
No, 3506 Colbath Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3506 Colbath Drive have accessible units?
No, 3506 Colbath Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 Colbath Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3506 Colbath Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

