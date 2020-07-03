Rent Calculator
3422 Latham Drive
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:17 PM
3422 Latham Drive
3422 Latham Drive
Location
3422 Latham Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Village
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Location, location, location! Easy access to 75 and 635. Close to Church, Temple, Restaurants, Schools and Super markets. 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family ready move-in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3422 Latham Drive have any available units?
3422 Latham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 3422 Latham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3422 Latham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3422 Latham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3422 Latham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 3422 Latham Drive offer parking?
No, 3422 Latham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3422 Latham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3422 Latham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3422 Latham Drive have a pool?
No, 3422 Latham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3422 Latham Drive have accessible units?
No, 3422 Latham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3422 Latham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3422 Latham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3422 Latham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3422 Latham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
