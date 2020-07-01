All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 3417 Latham Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3417 Latham Drive
Last updated October 31 2019 at 10:04 AM

3417 Latham Drive

3417 Latham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3417 Latham Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Village

Amenities

parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL HOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR FRWY, SCHOOL AND SHOPPING CENTER...VERY CLEAN..MOVE IN CONDITION...MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 Latham Drive have any available units?
3417 Latham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 3417 Latham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3417 Latham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 Latham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3417 Latham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3417 Latham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3417 Latham Drive offers parking.
Does 3417 Latham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3417 Latham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 Latham Drive have a pool?
No, 3417 Latham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3417 Latham Drive have accessible units?
No, 3417 Latham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 Latham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3417 Latham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3417 Latham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3417 Latham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District