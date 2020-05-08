All apartments in Garland
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:25 AM

3414 Post Oak Road

3414 Post Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

3414 Post Oak Road, Garland, TX 75044
Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing Home With Great Curb Appeal
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,723 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agr

(RLNE5065943)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 Post Oak Road have any available units?
3414 Post Oak Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3414 Post Oak Road have?
Some of 3414 Post Oak Road's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 Post Oak Road currently offering any rent specials?
3414 Post Oak Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 Post Oak Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3414 Post Oak Road is pet friendly.
Does 3414 Post Oak Road offer parking?
Yes, 3414 Post Oak Road offers parking.
Does 3414 Post Oak Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3414 Post Oak Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 Post Oak Road have a pool?
Yes, 3414 Post Oak Road has a pool.
Does 3414 Post Oak Road have accessible units?
No, 3414 Post Oak Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 Post Oak Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3414 Post Oak Road has units with dishwashers.

