All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 3411 Briaroaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3411 Briaroaks Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3411 Briaroaks Drive
3411 Briaroaks Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3411 Briaroaks Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Oakridge
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
When viewing, Please do not block drive!!! Driveway shared with neighbor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3411 Briaroaks Drive have any available units?
3411 Briaroaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3411 Briaroaks Drive have?
Some of 3411 Briaroaks Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 3411 Briaroaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3411 Briaroaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 Briaroaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3411 Briaroaks Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 3411 Briaroaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3411 Briaroaks Drive offers parking.
Does 3411 Briaroaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3411 Briaroaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 Briaroaks Drive have a pool?
No, 3411 Briaroaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3411 Briaroaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 3411 Briaroaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 Briaroaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3411 Briaroaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
