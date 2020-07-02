All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 3411 Briaroaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3411 Briaroaks Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

3411 Briaroaks Drive

3411 Briaroaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3411 Briaroaks Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Oakridge

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
When viewing, Please do not block drive!!! Driveway shared with neighbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 Briaroaks Drive have any available units?
3411 Briaroaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3411 Briaroaks Drive have?
Some of 3411 Briaroaks Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3411 Briaroaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3411 Briaroaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 Briaroaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3411 Briaroaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3411 Briaroaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3411 Briaroaks Drive offers parking.
Does 3411 Briaroaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3411 Briaroaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 Briaroaks Drive have a pool?
No, 3411 Briaroaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3411 Briaroaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 3411 Briaroaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 Briaroaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3411 Briaroaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District