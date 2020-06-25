Rent Calculator
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 3409 Castle Rock Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3409 Castle Rock Ln
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:33 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3409 Castle Rock Ln
3409 Castle Rock Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3409 Castle Rock Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NICELY RENOVATED FAMILY HOUSE AVAILABLE IN CASTLE ROCK 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH, WON'T LAST LONG GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD IN CASTLE ROCK.MOVE IN READY.
*LEASE WITH OPTION TO BUY*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3409 Castle Rock Ln have any available units?
3409 Castle Rock Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3409 Castle Rock Ln have?
Some of 3409 Castle Rock Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3409 Castle Rock Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3409 Castle Rock Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 Castle Rock Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3409 Castle Rock Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 3409 Castle Rock Ln offer parking?
No, 3409 Castle Rock Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3409 Castle Rock Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3409 Castle Rock Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 Castle Rock Ln have a pool?
No, 3409 Castle Rock Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3409 Castle Rock Ln have accessible units?
No, 3409 Castle Rock Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 Castle Rock Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3409 Castle Rock Ln has units with dishwashers.
