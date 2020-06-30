Rent Calculator
3405 Moonglow Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:37 PM
3405 Moonglow Drive
3405 Moonglow Drive
Location
3405 Moonglow Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Apollo
Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Spacious living room with vaulted ceiling, brick fireplace, and full size wet bar. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. May lower rent if signing for at least 2 years.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3405 Moonglow Drive have any available units?
3405 Moonglow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 3405 Moonglow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3405 Moonglow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 Moonglow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3405 Moonglow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 3405 Moonglow Drive offer parking?
No, 3405 Moonglow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3405 Moonglow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 Moonglow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 Moonglow Drive have a pool?
No, 3405 Moonglow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3405 Moonglow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3405 Moonglow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 Moonglow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3405 Moonglow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3405 Moonglow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3405 Moonglow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
