Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3405 Ivanhoe Ln
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:04 AM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3405 Ivanhoe Ln
3405 Ivanhoe Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3405 Ivanhoe Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE5030850)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3405 Ivanhoe Ln have any available units?
3405 Ivanhoe Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 3405 Ivanhoe Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3405 Ivanhoe Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 Ivanhoe Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3405 Ivanhoe Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3405 Ivanhoe Ln offer parking?
No, 3405 Ivanhoe Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3405 Ivanhoe Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 Ivanhoe Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 Ivanhoe Ln have a pool?
No, 3405 Ivanhoe Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3405 Ivanhoe Ln have accessible units?
No, 3405 Ivanhoe Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 Ivanhoe Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3405 Ivanhoe Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3405 Ivanhoe Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3405 Ivanhoe Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
