Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

3401 Hillsdale Lane

Location

3401 Hillsdale Lane, Garland, TX 75042
Western Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool. Wood floors through out main living areas, granite counter tops and modern bathrooms with spa like shower in the master bathroom. Perfect home for those who love to entertain. Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Hillsdale Lane have any available units?
3401 Hillsdale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 Hillsdale Lane have?
Some of 3401 Hillsdale Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 Hillsdale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Hillsdale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Hillsdale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3401 Hillsdale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3401 Hillsdale Lane offer parking?
No, 3401 Hillsdale Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3401 Hillsdale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 Hillsdale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Hillsdale Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3401 Hillsdale Lane has a pool.
Does 3401 Hillsdale Lane have accessible units?
No, 3401 Hillsdale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Hillsdale Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3401 Hillsdale Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

