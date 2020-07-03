3401 Hillsdale Lane, Garland, TX 75042 Western Heights
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool. Wood floors through out main living areas, granite counter tops and modern bathrooms with spa like shower in the master bathroom. Perfect home for those who love to entertain. Must see!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
