All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 3334 Shield Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3334 Shield Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3334 Shield Lane

3334 Shield Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3334 Shield Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot

Amenities

fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
LOTS OF OPEN SPACE. THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH HIDDEN JEWEL. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, EASY HWY ACCESS AND READY FOR MOVE IN. QUITE ENOUGH ROOM FOR FRIENDS AND FAMILY TO ENJOY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3334 Shield Lane have any available units?
3334 Shield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 3334 Shield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3334 Shield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3334 Shield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3334 Shield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3334 Shield Lane offer parking?
No, 3334 Shield Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3334 Shield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3334 Shield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3334 Shield Lane have a pool?
No, 3334 Shield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3334 Shield Lane have accessible units?
No, 3334 Shield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3334 Shield Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3334 Shield Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3334 Shield Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3334 Shield Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District