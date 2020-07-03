Rent Calculator
All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 3334 Shield Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3334 Shield Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3334 Shield Lane
3334 Shield Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3334 Shield Lane, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot
Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
LOTS OF OPEN SPACE. THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH HIDDEN JEWEL. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, EASY HWY ACCESS AND READY FOR MOVE IN. QUITE ENOUGH ROOM FOR FRIENDS AND FAMILY TO ENJOY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3334 Shield Lane have any available units?
3334 Shield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garland, TX
.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garland Rent Report
.
Is 3334 Shield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3334 Shield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3334 Shield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3334 Shield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garland
.
Does 3334 Shield Lane offer parking?
No, 3334 Shield Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3334 Shield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3334 Shield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3334 Shield Lane have a pool?
No, 3334 Shield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3334 Shield Lane have accessible units?
No, 3334 Shield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3334 Shield Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3334 Shield Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3334 Shield Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3334 Shield Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
